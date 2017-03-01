Ferrero - The 1st Food Company in the World for Reputation in the Ranking of the 100 Best Companies

ALBA, Italy, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Reputation Institute's Global RepTrak® 100 has uncovered the world's most reputable companies confirming Ferrero as the top Italian company in terms of reputation in its listings for 2017.

This year, Ferrero is again the first company in the food industry. Moreover, it gained one position ranking in 17th place in the worldwide list, with a score of 75.45.

Giovanni Ferrero, CEO of the Ferrero Group, comments, "We are proud of the trust that consumers throughout the world confirmed also this year, ranking us - in terms of reputation - at the first place in the world as a food company as well as an Italian company. It is the confirmation that 'quality first' is the real key to success."

The RepTrak® model measures the consumers' perception of the world's largest companies, based on a scale that takes into account seven dimensions: products and services, innovation, workplace, governance, social responsibility, leadership and performance.

Based on over 170,000 ratings collected in the first quarter of 2017, the survey is the largest corporate reputation study of its kind, and includes comparative ratings, trends by demographic cuts, and unique insights into which companies are best regarded by stakeholders as well as what drives trust and supportive behaviors such as willingness to purchase a company's products, recommend the brand, invest in or even work for the company.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its story in the little town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, with a consolidated turnover of over 10 billion euros, Ferrero is amongst the market leaders of the confectionery sector and the third worldwide Group in the chocolate confectionery market.

The Ferrero Group is present with more than 41,000 people across 53 countries; it has 22 production plants around the world, of which 3 are part of the Michele Ferrero Entrepreneurial Project in Africa and Asia. In addition, at the beginning of 2015, the Group set up the Ferrero Hazelnut Company (HCo) that includes 6 agricultural companies and 8 manufacturing plants. Ferrero products such as Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Raffaello, Tic Tac and the Kinder line, are present and sold in more than 170 countries; they have become part of the collective memory and customs of many countries, where they are truly loved generation after generation and often considered as cultural icons.

Furthermore, Ferrero has social responsibility in its DNA. Product freshness and high quality, careful selection of the finest raw materials, sustainable agricultural practices and continuous research and innovation are some of the key elements of Ferrero's success. Moreover, Ferrero continues to invest in local communities thanks to the Ferrero Foundation, the Michele Ferrero Entrepreneurial Project and the Kinder+Sport programme.

