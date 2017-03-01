WesBank Selects Quiktrak to Provide Dealer-Based Floorplan Audit Solution

BEAVERTON, Oregon, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiktrak, a global leader in asset verification and inventory audit solutions, has announced today that South African industry leader WesBank has selected them as the vendor of choice to provide the Revoquest inventory audit solution for their dealer-based finance services division.

Quiktrak's industry leading Revoquest solution is a proprietary risk management software suite that utilizes Android and iOS technology in the field to perform floor plan audits for the wholesale credit and captive finance industries. The system also utilizes unique business-rule logic, back-office process efficiencies and a customizable reporting suite to help clients manage their portfolio risk.

"WesBank has established itself as a market leader by remaining at the forefront of innovation. We continue to build on this by partnering with companies that share this pioneering spirit. We have found just that in Quiktrak, a global leader that will help improve and advance risk management in our business," said Ravi Naicker, General Manager of Dealer Funding Solutions at WesBank.

"As we continue to execute our strategy to expand internationally and specifically into the South African market, we are extremely pleased to have been selected by WesBank to provide their dealer division with the Revoquest audit solution," said Greg Froomer, CEO of Quiktrak. "WesBank is a premier South African banking brand and we are excited to have the opportunity to enhance their field auditing and internal risk management processes."

About WesBank

WesBank is a global company with successful operations throughout Africa as well as the UK. WesBankis acknowledged as the leader in Vehicle and Asset Finance with over 40 years' experience and R115 billion in assets currently under management. WesBank focuses on providing secured finance to both the retail and corporate markets, as well as related services such as insurance, fleet management and full maintenance leases. WesBank is the partner of choice for over 80 leading international brands in fields such as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), insurance providers and oil companies.

About Quiktrak

Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, Quiktrak is a leading provider of due diligence field services, including field inspections, asset verification reports, floor plan inventory auditing and floor plan audit technology solutions. Founded in 1991, Quiktrak utilizes their Revoquest technology and a network of more than 800 strategically placed inspectors to provide the industry's most reliable and trusted international asset verification solution. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paris-based Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification services. Currently Quiktrak's audit services and technology solutions help protect the assets of leading commercial lenders and asset finance companies, including captive finance and wholesale credit groups in 27 countries. The Revoquest technology is currently native in 14 languages.