

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Pharma company Stada Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net loss was 7.4 million euros or 0.12 euros per share, compared to profit of 20.5 million euros or 0.33 euros per share last year.



Adjusted net income was 44.4 million euros or 0.71 euros per share, compared to 38.9 million euros or 0.62 euros per share last year.



Adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 10 percent to 105.1 million euros from 95.6 million euros last year.



Group sales increased 5 percent to 610.0 million euros from prior year's 581.6 million euros. Adjusted group sales increased 6 percent to 611.6 million euros from 578.3 million euros a year ago.



Further, the company said its Executive Board is recommending to the Supervisory Board that a dividend of Euro 0.72 per share is proposed for financial year 2016 at the next Annual General Meeting on June 8, 2017, 3 percent higher than last year.



Looking ahead, for financial year 2017, the Executive Board expects Group sales of between 2.280 billion euros and 2.350 billion euros, adjusted for currency and portfolio effects with an adjusted EBITDA between 430 million euros and 450 million euros and adjusted net income between 195 million euros and 205 million euros.



In fiscal 2016, adjusted group sales were 2.18 billion euros, adjusted EBITDA was 405.7 million euros and adjusted net income was 184.3 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX