Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.03.2017 | 09:24
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Acorn Income Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 1

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

1 March 2017

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

The Company announces that with effect from 28 February 2017, Helen Green, a Director of the Company, retired from her appointment as a Director of Henderson Diversified Income Limited, a company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745498


END


