Acorn Income Fund - Director Declaration

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

1 March 2017

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

The Company announces that with effect from 28 February 2017, Helen Green, a Director of the Company, retired from her appointment as a Director of Henderson Diversified Income Limited, a company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745498





