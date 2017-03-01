Acorn Income Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 1
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
1 March 2017
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
The Company announces that with effect from 28 February 2017, Helen Green, a Director of the Company, retired from her appointment as a Director of Henderson Diversified Income Limited, a company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
