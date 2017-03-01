Heraeus, the German-headquartered specialist in metallization pastes for the solar PV industry, has introduced three new products at the PV Expo 2017 event that began today in Tokyo, Japan.

Additionally, the firm also chose the occasion of the show's opening day to roll out its HeraGlaze coating, which is a high-purity diffusion barrier coating for enhanced crucible performance in wafer production.

The three new metallization pastes promise higher efficiency gains for various PV cells, including established technologies such as PERC, multi and mono, as well as for emerging cell architectures such as heterojunction (HJT) and organic (OPV) cells.

The SOL9641B has been developed for PERC and improved performance on ultra-low dope emitters (ULDE), promising efficiency gains of up to 0.2%, Heraeus claims. Its SOL570 metallization paste, meanwhile, is a low temperature paste that utilizes silver powder development and organic design to offer ...

