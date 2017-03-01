SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in PV inverters, power optimizers, and module-level monitoring services, announced today that it is rolling out its new complete residential solution throughout Europe. Combining PV inverter, storage and home automation, the complete residential solution manages and monitors solar energy generation, electricity consumption, energy storage, and device control that enables homeowners to increase self-consumption and energy independence.

"SolarEdge is committed to making PV more accessible throughout Europe by providing innovative products that offer greater value. Homeowners that use solar energy can lower household expenses by reducing their electricity bills," stated Alfred Karlstetter, General Manager of SolarEdge Europe. "Our new residential offering covers a wide variety of homeowner needs that range from increased production and maximizing self-consumption to home automation."

Making solar systems smarter, SolarEdge is showcasing its complete residential solution that includes its award-wining, HD-Wave single-phase inverter, as well as its StorEdge solution, device control suite, and its new three-phase residential inverter. StorEdge-ready and supporting device control, SolarEdge's HD-Wave inverter topology is record breaking for its 99% weighted efficiency. It is a power-packed inverter that is dramatically smaller and lighter than standard inverters. Compatible with leading battery solutions, Tesla's Powerwall and LG Chem, SolarEdge's StorEdge solution allows home owners to maximize self-consumption and energy independence by managing and monitoring energy production, consumption, and storage. SolarEdge's device control suite shifts consumption to meet PV production patterns and includes a plug-in socket with metering, switch with metering, dry contact switch, and an immersion heater controller. Also included in the rollout are SolarEdge's new three-phase inverters, which are lighter, quieter, smaller, and more efficient.

SolarEdge will be presenting its new residential portfolio at Energiesparmesse in Wels, Austria; BePositive in Lyons, France; and Solar Solutions in the Netherlands. SolarEdge has also launched an EU-wide roadshow that showcases its newest innovative solutions and services for domestic and commercial PV systems. With more than 1,000 installers already registered, the roadshow includes 38 locations, spanning Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK, Italy, and France. The new portfolio will also be presented in SolarEdge's truck roadshow in Benelux in cooperation with Esdec, a leading supplier in mounting systems in the Netherlands.

About SolarEdge:

SolarEdge provides an intelligent inverter solution that has changed the way power is harvested and managed in solar photovoltaic systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter system maximizes power generation at the individual PV module-level while lowering the cost of energy produced by the solar PV system. The SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, storage solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge is online at http://solaredge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005336/en/

Contacts:

SolarEdge Technologies

Danya Golan, +972-52-6263348

Senior Director of Marketing

danya.golan@solaredge.com