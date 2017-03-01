Agile Alliance Board Elects 2017 Officers

Election held at face-to-face meeting in Florida

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Agile Alliance, a global nonprofit organization committed to advancing Agile development principles and practices, today announced that the Agile Alliance Board of Directors has elected officers for the 2017 term. The board - comprised of Agile thought leaders from a variety of backgrounds and countries - shares its passion to deliver software better every day with Agile professionals around the world.

The Board of Directors elected three members to one-year terms as officers of Agile Alliance during their recent face-to-face meeting in Orlando, Florida:

Paul Hammond , Chair ( England ): Paul is a 20+ year veteran of the software industry and has been leveraging Agile principles and practices to deliver software for more than ten years. He recently joined eBay to lead their European Product Development team after nearly 15 years at Microsoft in the MSN and Skype product teams.

Victor Hugo Germano , Treasurer ( Brazil ): Victor is a Brazilian entrepreneur and co-founder of Lambda3, where he helps teams and companies utilize Agile processes and values to better deliver products. The company's vision is to create an organization with a democratic workplace where participation, responsibility, and transparency are keys to success.

Dr. Rebecca Parsons , Secretary ( USA ): Rebecca is ThoughtWorks' Chief Technology Officer and immediate Past Chair of Agile Alliance. She has more years of application development experience than she cares to admit, in industries ranging from telecommunications to emergent Internet services. She has extensive experience leading in the creation of large-scale distributed object applications and the integration of disparate systems.

"This is an exhilarating time for Agile Alliance as we continue to grow at a rapid rate," said Phil Brock, Managing Director, Agile Alliance. "We are committed to advancing the breadth and depth of Agile adoptions on a worldwide basis. I am delighted to work with the new board officers as we continue to nurture those who explore and apply Agile values, principles, and practices to make building software solutions more productive, humane, and sustainable."

About Agile Alliance

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With nearly 37,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, organizations and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global scale.

Media Contact

Pam Hughes

Marketing Chief, Agile Alliance

