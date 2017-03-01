Neteven Accelerates its International Growth

PARIS, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Neteven announces a new website, new software release, new clients, new functionalities and new marketplaces

2016 - A Year Full of Events

Thanks to its marketplace coverage, its PIM-like and order features and a dedicated team of industry experts, Neteven has recently onboarded major international brands. To name but a few: Volcom, Parrot, Desigual, Imaginarium, Benetton, Urban Outfitters, Mountain Warehouse, Camper, Rip Curl, Bewell Connect...

In order to stay ahead of the game with its 11 years of experience in marketplaces distribution, Neteven's R&D team has launched a wide range of innovative features:

New version of the marketplace management platform: new design and new ergonomics, thanks to new technologies for the user interface and the marketplace engine

Amazon Repricer: Neteven has released a high-frequency repricing tool based on the new Amazon API to align prices on competition on a real-time basis on all Amazon sites. It is also available for La Redoute, Fnac, and PriceMinister

Mapping Console: merchants can easily adapt their product data to the fields and values required by each marketplace to list 100% of their catalogue everywhere in any language

Multi-warehouse management: compatible with FBA, Rakuten Logistic or any warehouse facility

New marketplaces: Boulanger, Auchan, MacWay, El Corte Ingles, ePrice, Carrefour, All Zalando countries... to name but a few of the marketplaces that have been added to the Neteven offer in the past months.

2017 - More and More international

Following its 3.6 million euros fundraising in 2013, Neteven has accelerated its international strategy. Today, merchants outside of France account for more than 40% of the company portfolio. They trade on more than 50 marketplaces in EU, US and China through leading marketplaces in Europe (Zalando, Otto, Cdiscount, Fnac, La Redoute, Amazon, Privalia...), in the US (eBay, Amazon...) and in China. Neteven has established a partnership with Alibaba already two years ago and has successfully launched several flagship stores on Tmall Global.

In 2017, additional regions will be covered by the Neteven solution in SE Asia, India and the Middle-East.

"2016 has been an amazing year for Neteven. The team has done a great job to consolidate Neteven's position in our ecosystem. Our strategy to focus only on marketplace channels has paid off as global brands are launching their international Direct to Consumer e-commerce strategy in which marketplaces have a central position. Our positive financial outlook allows us to accelerate the international deployment to match market demands for cross-border trading," explains Greg Zemor, co-founder and C.E.O. of Neteven.

For more information, visit our new website at http://www.neteven.co.uk