SHIRE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

March 1, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA")

a) Name Perry Sternberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Head of US Commercial - PDMR

b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")



Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") in respect of notional ADSs awarded under the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 ("LTIP") on February 26, 2016. In accordance with the rules of the LTIP, upon vesting the number of ADSs to be delivered was increased by an amount equivalent to the value of dividends paid by the Company in respect of the RSUs from the award date to the date of vesting. (Details of related disposal of ADSs are referenced in section 5. below.)

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

N/A 217

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

e) Date of the transaction February 27, 2017

f) Place of the transaction N/A

5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")



Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

b) Nature of the transaction Automated disposal of ADSs in relation to the vesting of RSUs referenced in section 4. above. The proceeds of this disposal were used to satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the vesting of the RSUs.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

$182.59 72

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

e) Date of the transaction February 27, 2017

f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ

6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")



Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") in respect of notional ADSs awarded under the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 ("LTIP") on February 27, 2015. In accordance with the rules of the LTIP, upon vesting the number of ADSs to be delivered was increased by an amount equivalent to the value of dividends paid by the Company in respect of the RSUs from the award date to the date of vesting. (Details of related disposal of ADSs are referenced in section 7. below.)

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

N/A 141

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

e) Date of the transaction February 27, 2017

f) Place of the transaction N/A

7. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")



Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

b) Nature of the transaction Automated disposal of ADSs in relation to the vesting of RSUs referenced in section 6. above. The proceeds of this disposal were used to satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the vesting of the RSUs.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

$182.59 56

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

e) Date of the transaction February 27, 2017