DigiValet Launches Operations in North America - Appoints David Goldstone as President-Americas

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DigiValet, the company behind the world's first tablet-based guest room solution used by leading hotels across the world, today announced the launch of its operations inNorth Americawith the inauguration of its office inNew York, NY.The company also announced the appointment of hospitality industry veteran David Goldstone as President-Americas.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473373/David_Goldstone_digivalet_image.jpg )

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469370/DigiValet_Guest_Room_Solution_Logo.jpg )



Mr. Rahul Salgia, Founder & CEO, DigiValet commented, "I am delighted that we have set up aNorth Americanoffice today and equally pleased to have on board David Goldstone as President-Americas. David joins DigiValet with an extremely successful track record spanning over two decadesin the hospitality technology industry and anetwork of unparalleled industry relationships."

"I am extremely excited to join DigiValet at a time when the company is expanding its presence and looking to make further inroads into theNorth Americanmarketas hospitality brands and ownerslook for newer ways to attract, delight and retaintheircustomers. DigiValet's ability to offer a transformative and world-class guest experience with many other concurrent benefits, promises to make it the preferred industry partner," commented Mr. Goldstone.



Prior to joining DigiValet, Mr. Goldstone served in various senior management positions within the space. He is the recipient of the prestigious John Whitaker Award for his dedication to and innovation within the hotel industry.



About DigiValet

DigiValet is the world's first full-featured Guest Room Experience Solution that empowers hotel guests to use in-room services as well as services offered by the hotel. From adjusting room temperature, lighting, shades to controlling the TV, selecting the movie using Netflix, streaming content from their smartphones and ordering food, reserving a spa, booking a table at the restaurant, all from the in-room tablet or their smartphones.

DigiValet provides hotels with cutting-edge technology that transforms and personalizes each guest's in-room experience while simultaneously generating valuable CRM data allowing hotels to personalize a guest's stay. With offices and support teams in several countries across the globe, DigiValet is installed in over 12,000 rooms and counting.

Since its launch in 2008, DigiValet has become the in-room solution trusted by leading luxury hotels across the world, including The Armani Hotels, St. Regis, Andaz By Hyatt, ITC Hotels, Corinthia Hotels, Sofitel SO, The Address Hotels, The Oberoi Hotels.



For more information please visitwww.digivalet.com

Media Contact:

anuradha.paraskar@digivalet.com