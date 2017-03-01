On February 28, 2017, net asset value was SEK 203 per share.
The closing price on February 28, 2017, was SEK 190.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 178.70 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, March 1, 2017 AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact: Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00 Martin Hamner, CFO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=618096
The closing price on February 28, 2017, was SEK 190.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 178.70 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, March 1, 2017 AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact: Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00 Martin Hamner, CFO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=618096