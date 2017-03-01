SolarEdge, the Israeli DC optimizer and solar inverter specialist, has announced the opening of a new office, training and logistics center and expanded PV portfolio in Japan as the company looks to step up its exposure to the Japanese solar market.

The expansion plans will include the growth of its Japanese staff base and the addition of new distributors of its DC power optimizers and inverters in Japan's notoriously competitive inverter market.

Guy Sella, SolarEdge's CEO and chairman, remarked that by augmenting its local presence, SolarEdge would be able to position itself for growth in the strong Japanese market.

"With the Japanese solar energy sector considered to be one of the largest and most ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...