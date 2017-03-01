REDDE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Block Listing Return

Name of applicant: Redde plc

Name of scheme: 2013 Executive Incentive Plan (Scheme 1).

2014 Share Save Scheme (Scheme 2)

Period of return: From: 31/08/2016 To: 28/02/2017

Balance under scheme from previous return: Scheme 1

Scheme 2 61,336

1,511,292

In all cases, ordinary 0.1 pence shares

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: Scheme 1

Scheme 2 0

0

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: Scheme 1

Scheme 2 0

9,423

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period Scheme 1

Scheme 2 61,336

1,501,869

Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission The following ordinary 0.1 pence shares were admitted to trading:

09 September 2014

Scheme 1

Scheme 2

Total

5,120,753

1,513,947

6,634,700

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period

303,959,703

Name of contact: Nicholas Tilley

Address of contact: Redde plc, Pinesgate, Lower Bristol Road, Bath, BA2 3DP

Telephone number of contact: 01225 321207



Signed by

Nick Tilley

Date 01 March 2017