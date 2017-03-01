REDDE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, March 1
Block Listing Return
|Name of applicant:
|Redde plc
|Name of scheme:
|2013 Executive Incentive Plan (Scheme 1).
2014 Share Save Scheme (Scheme 2)
|Period of return:
|From:
|31/08/2016
|To:
|28/02/2017
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|Scheme 1
Scheme 2
|61,336
1,511,292
|In all cases, ordinary 0.1 pence shares
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
|Scheme 1
Scheme 2
| 0
0
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|Scheme 1
Scheme 2
|0
9,423
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|Scheme 1
Scheme 2
|61,336
1,501,869
|Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission
|The following ordinary 0.1 pence shares were admitted to trading:
|09 September 2014
Scheme 1
Scheme 2
Total
5,120,753
1,513,947
6,634,700
|Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
303,959,703
|Name of contact:
|Nicholas Tilley
|Address of contact:
|Redde plc, Pinesgate, Lower Bristol Road, Bath, BA2 3DP
|Telephone number of contact:
|01225 321207
Signed by
Nick Tilley
|Date
|01 March 2017
|Position:
|Company Secretary