

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in nearly six years in February, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted headline NEVI Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 58.3 in February from 56.5 in January. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



New orders rose for the twelfth successive month in February. Furthermore, the rate of growth was the most marked in 38 months. Consequently, firms raised their production at the sharpest pace since July 2006.



Employment growth in the sector reached to a six-year high in February.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to the highest level since April 2011, driven by higher raw material costs. This forced firms to lift their selling prices during the month.



'Positive expectations suggest the sector is well-placed to continue its upward trajectory in the coming months,' Alex Gill, Economist at IHS Markit, said



