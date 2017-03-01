sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
01.03.2017 | 10:39
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Document submitted to UKLA

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

DOCUMENT SUBMITTED TO THE UKLA

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3R.

The Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC Annual Report for the period ended 31 December 2016 is available on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/document-centre/annual-reports.aspx, and has been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's Document Viewing Facility via the National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

Martin Slade

For and on behalf of Investec Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

1 March 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire