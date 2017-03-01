TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Document submitted to UKLA

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3R.

The Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC Annual Report for the period ended 31 December 2016 is available on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/document-centre/annual-reports.aspx, and has been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's Document Viewing Facility via the National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

1 March 2017