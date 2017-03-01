Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group / Final Results Cherkizovo Group announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 01-March-2017 / 10:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / *Cherkizovo Group announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016* Moscow, Russia - March 1, 2017 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE) (hereinafter 'Cherkizovo', 'the Group' or 'the Company'), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, today announces its audited consolidated IFRS results for the fourth quarter and period ending December 31, 2016. *Fourth Quarter financial highlights* *- *Net revenue rose 14% quarter-on-quarter and 10% year-on-year to RUB 23.2 billion; - Gross profit increased by 2% year-on-year to RUB 4.8 billion from RUB 4.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015; on a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross profit dropped by 1%; - Gross margin of 20.8% versus 24.0% in the third quarter of 2016 and 24.8% in the fourth quarter of 2015. Excluding the revaluation effect of the biological assets, gross margin in the fourth quarter was 28.5% versus 22.4% in the third quarter of 2016 and 27.2% in the fourth quarter of 2015; - Operating expenses increased by 8% quarter-on-quarter to RUB 3.3 billion and fell by 8% year-on-year from RUB 3.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015; - Adjusted EBITDA* was 89% higher quarter-on-quarter and reached RUB 4.9 billion, compared to RUB 2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2016 and 83% higher year-on-year from RUB 2.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015; - Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 21.3% compared to 12.8% in the third quarter of 2016 and 12.9% in the fourth quarter of 2015. *Full Year 2016 financial highlights* *- *Net revenue increased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 82.4 billion from RUB 77.0 billion in 2015; - Gross profit decreased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 17.9 billion, compared to RUB 19.1 billion in 2015; - Gross margin fell to 21.7% from 24.9% in 2015. Excluding the revaluation effect of the biological assets, gross margin fell to 22.1% from 26.4% in 2015; - Operating expenses grew by 10% year-on-year to RUB 12.8 billion, compared to RUB 11.6 billion in 2015; - Adjusted EBITDA* of RUB 10.3 billion, compared to RUB 12.6 billion in 2015, a year-on-year drop of 19%; - Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 12.5%, compared to 16.4% in 2015; - Net profit for the period was RUB 1.9 billion, down 68% year-on-year from RUB 6.0 billion in 2015; - Net operating cash flow for the period was RUB 9.4 billion compared to RUB 5.0 billion in 2015; - Net debt** was RUB 36.9 billion as of December 31, 2016 compared to RUB 35.0 billion as of December 31, 2015; - The effective cost of debt was 9.7% (versus 3.3% in 2015); - Earnings per share of RUB 43.8 (2015: RUB 137.0). *Key corporate highlights for 2016 * *- *Cherkizovo Group started to export poultry meat to new markets, including Egypt, Tanzania and Angola. Shipments to Egypt and Tanzania began in August, while the first batch to Angola was dispatched in November. The Company is currently pursuing ways to enter new markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa; - A new Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board were elected. A new structure is now in place to give an increased role to the independent directors to support them in further enhancing corporate governance and formulating Cherkizovo's development strategy; - The modernisation of the Mosselprom poultry production cluster was completed. 24 new poultry houses have been launched, boosting annual production volume by 12,000 tons; - The second phase of the pork cluster project in Voronezh was completed in June. The first phase in Lipetsk is currently under way. Both sites will be fully completed in 2017, boosting production capacity by 70,000 tons per year; - The first cluster of the new parent stock breeding farm was completed in Elets (Lipetsk region), which is a key step towards import substitution and will help the Group to achieve self-sufficiency in hatching eggs; - The Tambov Turkey project became operational. In 2017 it will reach full production capacity of 50,000 tons of live weight; - Cherkizovo Group implemented the SAP ERP solution on the HANA platform at the Petelino Trading House. The project was launched simultaneously across 14 sites and provides a centralised platform to help streamline operations and improve efficiency; - A new research laboratory, the most advanced of its kind in Russia, was put into operation. Its ultimate goal is to increase the quality and biosafety of Cherkizovo's products. *Sergei Mikhailov, the CEO of Cherkizovo Group, commented:* '2016 was a milestone year for Cherkizovo Group. We reclaimed our status as Russia's top meat producer after increasing total meat product sales by 9% year-on-year to 903,000 tonnes. 'We completed a number of landmark projects during 2016 and achieved significant progress on our strategic initiatives, particularly around building our export portfolio. The Tambov Turkey Project, a joint venture between Cherkizovo Group and Fuertes, Europe's leading turkey producer, became operational in 2016, which boosts our live weight production capacity by approximately 50,000 tons per year. We also launched our new state-of-the-art, in-house laboratory, which is unique to the Russian agricultural sector and is critical for the company to maintain and improve its quality and innovation leadership. 'Financially, the year was mixed. Following a particularly challenging market environment with unusually low prices in early 2016, market conditions gradually improved throughout the year. Despite a disappointing first part of the year, we were able to deliver a strong set of operating results across all business divisions. Group revenue stood at RUB 82.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7%, which was largely driven by the poultry and meat processing segments. The latter performed particularly strongly and saw sales rise by 14% year-on-year to 218,085 tons in 2016. 'Our focus on enhanced operational efficiency across all segments has already helped to deliver an uptick in EBITDA, with an 83% year-on-year increase in fourth quarter EBITDA. We are confident that our continued efforts, combined with the anticipated improvement in Russia's macroeconomic situation, will help us perform well in the year ahead.' *Financial summary * *2016* *2015* *Year-on-year *4Q 16* *4Q 15* *Quarter-on-quarter change* change* *mln *mln *%* *mln RUB* *mln RUB* *%* RUB* RUB* *Revenue* 82,417 77,032 7% 23,191.2 21,013.8 10% .2 .6 *Gross 17,854 19,148 (7%) 4,820.8 4,705.7 2% profit* .8 .7 *Operating (12,79 (11,61 10% (3,343.7) (3,647.1) (8%) expenses* 8.3) 4.7) *Adjusted *10,28 *12,63 (19%) *4,936.9* *2,700.3 83% EBITDA* 2.5 * 0.4 * * _Adjusted 12.5% 16.4% 21.3% 12.9% EBITDA margin_ *Operating *5,056 *7,534 (33%) *1,477.1* *1,407.5 5% profit / .5 * .0 * * (loss)* _Income / 1,960. 5,871. (67%) (312.9) 700.7 (145%) (Loss) 4 7 before tax_ *Profit / *1,919 *6,007 (68%) *(272.5)* *881.2* (131%) (loss)* .2* .5* *Net *9,368 *4,992 88% *4,302.9* *(429.7)* operating .5* .3 * cash flow* *Net debt* *36,94 *35,00 6% *36,949.1 *35,009.6 6% 9.1 * 9.6 * * * *Revenue* Net sales increased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 82.4 billion, compared to RUB 77.0 billion in 2015. The main drivers behind this growth were the poultry and meat processing segments. We were able to achieve strong volume growth but experienced a challenging pricing environment in the first half of the year. In the fourth quarter, sales increased by 10% year-on-year to RUB 23.2 billion from RUB 21.0 billion in the corresponding period of 2015. *Gross Profit* Gross profit fell by 7% year-on-year to RUB 17.9 billion from RUB 19.1 billion in 2015. The majority of this decrease can be attributed to the poultry and pork segments, where a significant share of expenses is pegged to foreign currency. As a result of higher costs, the gross margin consequently fell to 21.7% in 2016 from 24.9% in 2015. In the fourth quarter of 2016, gross profit demonstrated year-on-year growth of 2% and reached RUB 4.8 billion, compared to RUB 4.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015. *Operating Expenses * Operating expenses increased by 10% year-on-year to RUB 12.8 billion, compared to RUB 11.6 billion in 2015, as a result of higher payroll, taxes (transportation, property) and other selling expenses. In the fourth quarter of 2016, operating expenses fell by 8% year-on-year to RUB 3.3 billion from RUB 3.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015. Operating expenses as percentage of sales increased to 15.5% in 2016 from 15.1% in 2015. *Adjusted EBITDA * In 2016, adjusted EBITDA fell by 19% year-on-year to RUB 10.3 billion from RUB 12.6 billion in 2015. The adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 12.5% in 2016. Nonetheless, in the fourth quarter of 2016, EBITDA demonstrated growth of 83% and reached RUB 4.9 billion (4Q 2015: RUB 2.7 billion). *Interest Expense* Interest expense was up 14% year-on-year to RUB 4.5 billion in 2016. The Group's loan portfolio decreased by 6% to RUB 38.6 billion (2015: RUB 41.2 billion). Net interest expense for 2016 was RUB 3.7 billion, up 174% from the 2015 level of RUB 1.4. The Group accrued RUB 0.7 billion of subsidies in 2016 included in the net interest expense above, a year-on-year decrease of 71% due to the change

