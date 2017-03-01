DJ Cherkizovo Group announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / *Cherkizovo Group announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016* Moscow, Russia - March 1, 2017 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE) (hereinafter 'Cherkizovo', 'the Group' or 'the Company'), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, today announces its audited consolidated IFRS results for the fourth quarter and period ending December 31, 2016. *Fourth Quarter financial highlights* *- *Net revenue rose 14% quarter-on-quarter and 10% year-on-year to RUB 23.2 billion; - Gross profit increased by 2% year-on-year to RUB 4.8 billion from RUB 4.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015; on a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross profit dropped by 1%; - Gross margin of 20.8% versus 24.0% in the third quarter of 2016 and 24.8% in the fourth quarter of 2015. Excluding the revaluation effect of the biological assets, gross margin in the fourth quarter was 28.5% versus 22.4% in the third quarter of 2016 and 27.2% in the fourth quarter of 2015; - Operating expenses increased by 8% quarter-on-quarter to RUB 3.3 billion and fell by 8% year-on-year from RUB 3.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015; - Adjusted EBITDA* was 89% higher quarter-on-quarter and reached RUB 4.9 billion, compared to RUB 2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2016 and 83% higher year-on-year from RUB 2.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015; - Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 21.3% compared to 12.8% in the third quarter of 2016 and 12.9% in the fourth quarter of 2015. *Full Year 2016 financial highlights* *- *Net revenue increased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 82.4 billion from RUB 77.0 billion in 2015; - Gross profit decreased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 17.9 billion, compared to RUB 19.1 billion in 2015; - Gross margin fell to 21.7% from 24.9% in 2015. Excluding the revaluation effect of the biological assets, gross margin fell to 22.1% from 26.4% in 2015; - Operating expenses grew by 10% year-on-year to RUB 12.8 billion, compared to RUB 11.6 billion in 2015; - Adjusted EBITDA* of RUB 10.3 billion, compared to RUB 12.6 billion in 2015, a year-on-year drop of 19%; - Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 12.5%, compared to 16.4% in 2015; - Net profit for the period was RUB 1.9 billion, down 68% year-on-year from RUB 6.0 billion in 2015; - Net operating cash flow for the period was RUB 9.4 billion compared to RUB 5.0 billion in 2015; - Net debt** was RUB 36.9 billion as of December 31, 2016 compared to RUB 35.0 billion as of December 31, 2015; - The effective cost of debt was 9.7% (versus 3.3% in 2015); - Earnings per share of RUB 43.8 (2015: RUB 137.0). *Key corporate highlights for 2016 * *- *Cherkizovo Group started to export poultry meat to new markets, including Egypt, Tanzania and Angola. Shipments to Egypt and Tanzania began in August, while the first batch to Angola was dispatched in November. The Company is currently pursuing ways to enter new markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa; - A new Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board were elected. A new structure is now in place to give an increased role to the independent directors to support them in further enhancing corporate governance and formulating Cherkizovo's development strategy; - The modernisation of the Mosselprom poultry production cluster was completed. 24 new poultry houses have been launched, boosting annual production volume by 12,000 tons; - The second phase of the pork cluster project in Voronezh was completed in June. The first phase in Lipetsk is currently under way. Both sites will be fully completed in 2017, boosting production capacity by 70,000 tons per year; - The first cluster of the new parent stock breeding farm was completed in Elets (Lipetsk region), which is a key step towards import substitution and will help the Group to achieve self-sufficiency in hatching eggs; - The Tambov Turkey project became operational. In 2017 it will reach full production capacity of 50,000 tons of live weight; - Cherkizovo Group implemented the SAP ERP solution on the HANA platform at the Petelino Trading House. The project was launched simultaneously across 14 sites and provides a centralised platform to help streamline operations and improve efficiency; - A new research laboratory, the most advanced of its kind in Russia, was put into operation. Its ultimate goal is to increase the quality and biosafety of Cherkizovo's products. *Sergei Mikhailov, the CEO of Cherkizovo Group, commented:* '2016 was a milestone year for Cherkizovo Group. We reclaimed our status as Russia's top meat producer after increasing total meat product sales by 9% year-on-year to 903,000 tonnes. 'We completed a number of landmark projects during 2016 and achieved significant progress on our strategic initiatives, particularly around building our export portfolio. The Tambov Turkey Project, a joint venture between Cherkizovo Group and Fuertes, Europe's leading turkey producer, became operational in 2016, which boosts our live weight production capacity by approximately 50,000 tons per year. We also launched our new state-of-the-art, in-house laboratory, which is unique to the Russian agricultural sector and is critical for the company to maintain and improve its quality and innovation leadership. 'Financially, the year was mixed. Following a particularly challenging market environment with unusually low prices in early 2016, market conditions gradually improved throughout the year. Despite a disappointing first part of the year, we were able to deliver a strong set of operating results across all business divisions. Group revenue stood at RUB 82.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7%, which was largely driven by the poultry and meat processing segments. The latter performed particularly strongly and saw sales rise by 14% year-on-year to 218,085 tons in 2016. 'Our focus on enhanced operational efficiency across all segments has already helped to deliver an uptick in EBITDA, with an 83% year-on-year increase in fourth quarter EBITDA. We are confident that our continued efforts, combined with the anticipated improvement in Russia's macroeconomic situation, will help us perform well in the year ahead.' *Financial summary * *2016* *2015* *Year-on-year *4Q 16* *4Q 15* *Quarter-on-quarter change* change* *mln *mln *%* *mln RUB* *mln RUB* *%* RUB* RUB* *Revenue* 82,417 77,032 7% 23,191.2 21,013.8 10% .2 .6 *Gross 17,854 19,148 (7%) 4,820.8 4,705.7 2% profit* .8 .7 *Operating (12,79 (11,61 10% (3,343.7) (3,647.1) (8%) expenses* 8.3) 4.7) *Adjusted *10,28 *12,63 (19%) *4,936.9* *2,700.3 83% EBITDA* 2.5 * 0.4 * * _Adjusted 12.5% 16.4% 21.3% 12.9% EBITDA margin_ *Operating *5,056 *7,534 (33%) *1,477.1* *1,407.5 5% profit / .5 * .0 * * (loss)* _Income / 1,960. 5,871. (67%) (312.9) 700.7 (145%) (Loss) 4 7 before tax_ *Profit / *1,919 *6,007 (68%) *(272.5)* *881.2* (131%) (loss)* .2* .5* *Net *9,368 *4,992 88% *4,302.9* *(429.7)* operating .5* .3 * cash flow* *Net debt* *36,94 *35,00 6% *36,949.1 *35,009.6 6% 9.1 * 9.6 * * * *Revenue* Net sales increased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 82.4 billion, compared to RUB 77.0 billion in 2015. The main drivers behind this growth were the poultry and meat processing segments. We were able to achieve strong volume growth but experienced a challenging pricing environment in the first half of the year. In the fourth quarter, sales increased by 10% year-on-year to RUB 23.2 billion from RUB 21.0 billion in the corresponding period of 2015. *Gross Profit* Gross profit fell by 7% year-on-year to RUB 17.9 billion from RUB 19.1 billion in 2015. The majority of this decrease can be attributed to the poultry and pork segments, where a significant share of expenses is pegged to foreign currency. As a result of higher costs, the gross margin consequently fell to 21.7% in 2016 from 24.9% in 2015. In the fourth quarter of 2016, gross profit demonstrated year-on-year growth of 2% and reached RUB 4.8 billion, compared to RUB 4.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015. *Operating Expenses * Operating expenses increased by 10% year-on-year to RUB 12.8 billion, compared to RUB 11.6 billion in 2015, as a result of higher payroll, taxes (transportation, property) and other selling expenses. In the fourth quarter of 2016, operating expenses fell by 8% year-on-year to RUB 3.3 billion from RUB 3.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015. Operating expenses as percentage of sales increased to 15.5% in 2016 from 15.1% in 2015. *Adjusted EBITDA * In 2016, adjusted EBITDA fell by 19% year-on-year to RUB 10.3 billion from RUB 12.6 billion in 2015. The adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 12.5% in 2016. Nonetheless, in the fourth quarter of 2016, EBITDA demonstrated growth of 83% and reached RUB 4.9 billion (4Q 2015: RUB 2.7 billion). *Interest Expense* Interest expense was up 14% year-on-year to RUB 4.5 billion in 2016. The Group's loan portfolio decreased by 6% to RUB 38.6 billion (2015: RUB 41.2 billion). Net interest expense for 2016 was RUB 3.7 billion, up 174% from the 2015 level of RUB 1.4. The Group accrued RUB 0.7 billion of subsidies in 2016 included in the net interest expense above, a year-on-year decrease of 71% due to the change

in the management estimate regarding subsidy recognition and related write-off of subsidies receivable that are not expected to be recovered. In the fourth quarter of 2016 the Russian Government announced a new policy on subsidy assignment to agricultural producers - starting from 1 January 2017 accredited banks will provide loans to agricultural producers at reduced rates not exceeding 5% per annum on RUR-denominated loans. The Government will then provide a subsidy to the banks compensating the difference between market and actual rates. Considering the uncertainty regarding collectability of subsidies accrued under the previous policy, management determined that only subsidies on qualifying loans that are confirmed by Ministry of Agriculture shall be recognized. The change in estimate resulted in decrease of subsidies receivable balance and increase in interest expense for RUB 1.3 billion. *Net Profit* Net profit for the Group came in at RUB 1.9 billion, a decrease of 68% year-on-year from RUB 6.0 billion in 2015. As a result of write off of RUB 1.3 billion of interest subsidies that are not expected to be recovered and RUB 0.3 billion of receivables from insurance company on ASF compensation, the net profit margin fell to 2.3% from 7.8% in 2015. *Cash Flow* Net operating cash flow for 2016 was RUB 9.4 billion, up materially compared with RUB 5.0 billion in 2015 as a result of improvement in working capital (revision of payment terms with suppliers and inventory management). *Business segments* *Divisions *Sales *Sales *Year-on-year *Revenue *Revenue *Year-on-year *Share * volume volume change change of 2016, 2015, Group 2016, 2015, %* RUB# RUB# mln %* revenu mln* * e * thousand thousand tons* % tons* *Poultry* 500.3 470.4 6% 47,724.0 44,590.2 7% 49% *Pork* 184.8 169.6 9% 15,920.1 16,579.2 (4%) 16% *Meat 218.1 191.2 14% 31,667.4 29,150.3 9% 32% processing * *Grain 338.8 267.4 27% 3,055.8 2,580.7 18% 3% Farming* # Includes intersegment sales *Poultry Division * In 2016, sales volume increased by 6% year-on-year to 500,321 tons of sellable weight, from 470,432 in 2015. This growth was driven by higher production levels, which were a result of improvements in efficiency and the launch of new poultry houses at the Mosselprom production facility. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales volume increased by 7% to 128,250 tons of sellable weight. This growth was due to higher sales of branded, deep processing and ready-to-cook products, which were aided by the diversification of the geographies these products are sold in. The average price during 2016 was flat compared to the previous year and stood at 94.94 RUB/kg[1]. In the fourth quarter, the average price grew by 6% quarter-on-quarter to 102.72 RUB/kg from 96.89 RUB/kg in the third quarter. Total sales for the division increased 7% year-on-year to RUB 47.7 billion (2015: RUB 44.6 billion). Sales increased 6% in the fourth quarter of the year and reached RUB 13.3 billion (4Q 2015: RUB 12.5 billion) Gross profit fell by 12% year-on-year to RUB 7.4 billion from RUB 8.4 billion in 2015 as costs for feed components, hatching eggs and veterinary supplies are denominated in foreign currency. The negative effect was mostly evident in the first quarter of the year when the Russian ruble hit a new record low. The currency situation has since stabilised, although the average real exchange rate for 2016 was still 10% lower year-on-year. The gross margin for 2016 decreased to 15.5% from 18.9% in 2015. The segment's gross profit delivered growth of 4% in the fourth quarter compared with the corresponding period of 2015 (4Q 2015: RUB 2.3 billion). Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were slightly lower at 10.6%, compared to 11.4% in 2015. Operating income fell by 30% year-on-year to RUB 2.4 billion from RUB 3.3 billion in 2015, while the operating margin fell to 4.9% from 7.5% in the corresponding period of last year. Net profit for the division came in at RUB 1.2 billion, a year-on-year drop of 67%. This was mainly a result of the costs of feed components and other direct materials being pegged to foreign currencies. Adjusted EBITDA dropped 16% year-on-year to RUB 4.6 billion (2015: RUB 5.5 billion), while the adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 9.7% from 12.3% in 2015. However, in the fourth quarter of 2016, the segment's EBITDA almost doubled compared with the corresponding period of 2015 and grew by 83.5% to RUB 2.4 billion (4Q 2015: RUB 1.3 billion). *Pork Division* For the full year of 2016, sales volume in the pork division increased by 9% year-on-year to 184,766 tons. This was primarily due to a new genetics improvement strategy launched by the management at the beginning of the year to improve pigs' health status and efficiency by increasing livability and weekly farrows. The launch of two new wean-to-finish sites in the Voronezh region also helped to boost sales. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales volume grew by 19% to 53,184 tons and was driven by higher production levels, which the Group started to see in the fourth quarter of 2015, and additional market hog sales from new wean-to-finish sites in September and October 2016. In 2016, the average price decreased by 10% year-on-year to 88.28 RUB/kg; on a quarter-on-quarter basis, it fell by 1% to 92.46 RUB/kg. This drop was a result of Russian consumers' lower purchasing power and an overall increase in pork production across the country. Total sales in the pork division fell 4% year-on-year to RUB 15.9 billion (2015: RUB 16.6 billion). This dip in sales was expected as the average price fell by 10% year-on-year. In the fourth quarter of the year, sales increased by 22% and reached RUB 4.7 billion, compared with RUB 3.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2015. Gross profit in 2016 stood at RUB 4.6 billion, a decrease of 1% from 2015 (2015: RUB 4.7 billion). The segment's gross margin rose to 28.9% from 28.1% in 2015. The segment's gross profit increased by 60% in the fourth quarter to RUB 1.3 billion compared to the 4Q 2015 level of RUB 0.8 billion. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales in 2016 were slightly higher compared to 2015 and stood at 4.9% (2015: 4.0%). Transportation tax was the main driver of the expense growth. Operating income fell by 5% year-on-year to RUB 3.8 billion from RUB 4.0 billion in 2015. The operating margin decreased to 24.0% from 24.1% in the previous year. Net profit decreased by 28% year-on-year to RUB 2.6 billion (2015: RUB 3.6 billion). Adjusted EBITDA decreased to RUB 4.0 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 37%. The adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 24.9% in 2016 from 37.9% in 2015. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, adjusted EBITDA demonstrated growth of 66%. *Meat Processing Division* During 2016, sales volume in the meat processing division grew by 14% year-on-year to 218,085 tons from 191,200 tons in 2015. This increase was a result of production growth of non-sausage products. In the fourth quarter, sales volume increased by 7% year-on-year to 59,438 tons. In 2016, the average price fell by 3% year-on-year to 167.84 RUB/kg due to non-sausage products representing a greater share of sales. The average price decreased by 1% quarter-on-quarter to 170.33 RUB/kg due to sausages and B2B/B2C products representing a lower share of the product mix in the fourth quarter. Total sales were 9% higher in 2016 and reached RUB 31.7 billion (2015: RUB 29.2 billion). In the fourth quarter of the year, sales grew by 7% and reached RUB 8.8 billion (4Q 2015: RUB 8.3 billion). Gross profit increased by 28% year-on-year to RUB 5.5 billion, compared to RUB 4.3 billion in 2015. The gross margin rose to 17.4% in 2016 from 14.8% in 2015. In the fourth quarter, gross profit grew by 25% year-on-year to RUB 1.6 billion (4Q 2015: RUB 1.3 billion). In 2016, operating expenses as a percentage of sales grew to 11.8%, compared to 10.5% in 2015. This was a result of higher transportation and payroll expenses. Operating income increased by 42% year-on-year to RUB 1.8 billion from RUB 1.3 billion in 2015. The operating margin rose to 5.6% from 4.3% in 2015. In 2016, the meat processing segment generated net profit of RUB 1.7 billion, an increase of 96% from 2015 (2015: RUB 0.9 billion). In 2016, adjusted EBITDA demonstrated growth of 38% and reached RUB 2.4 billion (2015: RUB 1.8 billion). The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 7.7% in 2016, compared to 6.0% in 2015. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 40% in the fourth quarter to RUB 0.8 billion (4Q 2015: RUB 0.6 billion). *Grain Division* Sales in the grain division grew by 27% in 2016 to 338,808 tons of various crops, compared to 267,371 tons in 2015. This positive dynamic was driven by a 41% increase in the Group's harvest to 467,916 tons, versus 332,866 tons in 2015. The average crop yield of the Group's cultivated land increased by 47% to 57.5 t/ha, while the Group's tillable land area grew by 4% year-on-year to 94,814 ha. The average grain price for 2016 fell by 6% year-on-year to 8.83 RUB/kg as a result of a record harvest in the country. *Financial Position* The Group's capital expenditure on property, plants, equipment and maintenance amounted to RUB 9.9 billion in 2016, a year-on-year decrease of 12%. Of that, RUB 2.9 billion was invested into the poultry division, primarily into the construction of the hatchery and grain storage facility in the Lipetsk region (Eletsprom Project). In the pork division, RUB 3.8 billion was invested into

