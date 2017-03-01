

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian manufacturing sector grew for a third straight month in February and at a faster-than-expected pace, mainly underpinned by gains in orders and production, survey results from the logistics association NIMA and Danske Bank showed Wednesday.



The purchasing managers' index rose to 52.6 from 51.7 in January. Economists had expected the score to remain unchanged. The reading was the highest in five months.



Production grew the most since September and new orders increased supported by demand from both domestic and export markets. Employment declined modestly, thus proving that the first increase in over two years that was witnessed in January was short-lived, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX