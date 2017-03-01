Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group / Miscellaneous - High Priority Cherkizovo Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting 01-March-2017 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Cherkizovo Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting* *Moscow, Russia - March 1, 2017 - PJSC Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, today announces the results of its Board of Directors meeting, which was held on February 28, 2017.* The Board of Directors reviewed and took into consideration reports of the Chairman of the Management Board, the Chairman of the Audit Committee, the Chairman of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and the Chairman of the Investment and Strategy Committee. The Board also heard updates on the performance status of projects previously approved by the Board. The Board approved Cherkizovo Group's consolidated IFRS financial report for 2016, changes to the budget for 2017 and interested party transactions. The Board also approved the Regulations on the Assessment of the Board of Directors of PJSC 'Cherkizovo Group'. At the meeting, the Board also reviewed and approved OOO Ernst and Young as the Company's independent appraiser and consulting service provider. *For more information please visit *www.cherkizovo.com [1] *or contact* *Cherkizovo Group* *Dmitry Yakovlev*, IR Manager, +7 (495) 660 2440 ext. 15962,d.yakovlev@cherkizovo.com [2] *FTI Consulting*, Anton Karpov, +7 (495) 795 0623, anton.karpov@fticonsulting.com [3] *About Cherkizovo Group* *Cherkizovo Group *isthe largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in the poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses 8 full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, 6 meat processing plants, 9 feed mills and more than 140,000 hectares of agricultural land. In 2016, Cherkizovo Group produced 903,000 tons of meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has consistently delivered stable, long-term growth of both sales and revenue. The Company's consolidated revenue reached RUB 82.4 bn in 2016. Cherkizovo Group shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX). The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Cherkizovo Group Lesnaya str. 5B, White Square Office Center, 12th 125047 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 660-24-40 Fax: +7 495 788-32-32 E-mail: info@cherkizovo.com Internet: www.cherkizovo.com ISIN: US1641452032 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London, Moscow Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CHE Sequence No.: 3897 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 549189 01-March-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d955b77526eb1c59db5eedf97f1240a9&application_id=549189&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=322c6af9bb82d59e7117c9270b075c9f&application_id=549189&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a0a1d8d9bd4f43e1c9dcd63a37ae676c&application_id=549189&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

