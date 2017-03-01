Biohit Oyj - Managers' Transactions, March 1, 2017 at 11:50 am local time (EET)







Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Euroclone Spa Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Aiolfi, Franco Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29_20170227134828_12 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Biohit Oyj LEI: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-24 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Exercise (Rights, Put and Call Options) Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005482 Volume: 475 Unit price: 5,56000 Euro Volume: 458 Unit price: 5,57000 Euro Volume: 1000 Unit price: 5,56000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 5,56000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 5,57000 Euro Volume: 1500 Unit price: 5,57000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 150 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 62 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 69 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 35 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 1000 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 160 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 25 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 6084 Volume weighted average price: 5.55952 Euro







Additional information: CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com



Biohit in brief



Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit's mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit's Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com