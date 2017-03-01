Tom Lisiecki Appointed Citycon's Chief Development Officer and Member of the Corporate Management Committee

HELSINKI, March 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon OYJ - Stock Exchange Release - 1 March 2017 at 11.00 hrs

Tom Lisiecki has been appointed Citycon Oyj's Chief Development Officer (CDO) and member of the Corporate Management Committee. Mr. Lisiecki (b. 1979) is a Canadian and Polish citizen and has a Bachelor's degree in economics from University of Toronto, Canada, and an executive MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Chicago, USA. He will start in his position in summer.

Tom Lisiecki will be responsible for the property developments and transactions in all Citycon countries.

Tom Lisiecki has served in various roles at TriGranit Development Corporation, most recently as the Chief Investment Officer, and has over ten years of experience in the real estate investments and developments. TriGranit is one of the largest privately owned regional real estate investment, development and management companies operating in Central and Eastern Europe.

Citycon OYJ



For further information, please contact:

Marcel Kokkeel, CEO

Tel. +358-40-154-6760

marcel.kokkeel@citycon.com



Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic regions, managing assets that total approximately EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of over EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/tom-lisiecki-appointed-citycon-s-chief-development-officer-and-member-of-the-corporate-management-co,c2201789

The following files are available for download: