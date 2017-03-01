Zug - Crypto Valley Association, the Swiss-based not-for-profit association supporting the development of Blockchain and cryptographic related technologies and businesses, today launched with a number of leading companies and startups as members, including ConsenSys, UBS, PwC, Thomson Reuters, Luxoft, Canton of Zug, and Lucerne University.

Switzerland has established itself as one of the world's leading countries for digital innovation. Home to hundreds of multinational enterprises, technology companies, and financial institutions, the country boasts world-leading infrastructure, a sophisticated workforce, and one of the world's most decentralized, stable and neutral political systems.

Headquartered in the Swiss canton of Zug, Crypto Valley Association is the independent, government-supported association established to take full advantage of Switzerland's strengths to build the world's leading Blockchain and cryptographic ecosystem, working with government to foster the development of pioneering digital technologies in Switzerland and internationally. The association will support startups and established enterprises through policy recommendations, initiating and enabling research projects, and organizing conferences, hackathons, and other industry events.

Crypto Valley Association is led by President Oliver Bussmann, Founder and Managing Partner of Bussmann Advisory and ex-CIO of UBS and SAP; Vice President Vasily Suvorov, Vice President Technology Strategy Luxoft; and Treasurer Professor René Huesler, Director of the Lucerne School of Information Technology, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

"Blockchain and cryptographic related technologies and businesses are the wave of the future. With the founding of Crypto Valley Association, we are promoting more than a region: we have founded a global association as a base for the sector's most innovative and forward thinking companies, further strengthening Switzerland's position as a leading centre of innovation in this sector," said Oliver Bussmann, President of Crypto Valley.

Crypto Valley Association is drawing venture capital, private equity, media, established IT firms, ...

