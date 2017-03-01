Last night in Amsterdam, Orange was certified a Top Employer Global 2017. This is the second consecutive year the company has received this commendation, which rewards the best policies and practices in human resources. This year, 30 countries and territories that Orange operates in across five continents, including through B2B entity Orange Business Services, successfully applied for the certificate.

In Africa, Orange's B2C operations in Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea-Conakry, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Niger, and Senegal, as well as Orange Business Services in Mauritius and South Africa, renewed their Top Employer certifications, alongside Egypt for both Orange and Orange Business Services. Orange therefore obtained the continental certification for Africa.

In the Middle East, Orange Jordan renewed its certificate.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the ongoing commitment of Orange Business Services and its teams enabled the Group to receive its continental certification, with country certifications for Australia, China, Hong-Kong, India, Russia and Singapore.

In the Americas, Orange Business Services was certified as a Top Employer in Brazil, Canada and the US.

Finally, in Europe, Orange's operations in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Moldovia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Orange Business Services in the UK renewed their certifications, enabling the company to be certified at the continental level.

Jérôme Barré, Head of Human Resources, Orange Group, commented: "It is with great pride that I received yesterday, on behalf of Orange, our certification as a Top Employer Global 2017. After the positive results of our 2016 social barometers, published in January, this title confirms the quality of our people's work in 30 countries one more than last year on five continents. It's these men and women who over the past six months put the Orange promise into action in our daily lives at work, making it tangible for our employees across the world and bringing to life a unique, digital and caring experience. This year, Orange is once again the only telecom operator among the ten companies certified as Global Top Employers."

The "Top Employer" certification is based on a highly detailed questionnaire (policies, practices, tools, measures) backed by an evidence-based report. An audit is then conducted to score the quality of the facts provided and compare them with the best practices of a country. The methodology produces a report on each company's strengths and areas for improvement, covering all human resource policies: talent building, planning, induction, training and skills development, performance management, leadership, career and succession planning, compensation and benefits, and culture.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of €40.9 billion in 2016 and 155,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2016, including 96,000 employees in France. Operating in 29 countries, the Group has a total customer base of 263 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2016, including 202 million mobile customers and 18 million fixed broadband customers. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan, Essentials2020, which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

