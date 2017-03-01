CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Total Voting Rights

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Voting Rights and Share Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the following updated information is provided:

As at 28 February 2017, the Company's capital consists of 67,410,197 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company holds no shares in treasury; therefore the total voting rights in the Company are 67,410,197.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

David Lanchester - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8829

Charles Taylor plc

1 March 2017

Notes to Editors:

About Charles Taylor plc

Charles Taylor plc is a leading provider of professional services to clients across the global insurance market. The Group has been providing services since 1884 and today employs around 1,700 staff in 71 offices spread across 28 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Group offers services, principally on a fee-based model and operates through three businesses - Management, Adjusting and Insurance Support Services. Charles Taylor also owns life insurers, creating value through select acquisitions and operational efficiency.

Further information is available at http://www.ctplc.com/