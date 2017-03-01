Inaugural ENDS Conference to Convene in London, UK from 14-15 June 2017

LEATHERHEAD, England, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First annual conference dedicated to the electronic nicotine delivery systems industry

More than 80 key stakeholders from the electronic nicotine delivery systems industry will convene at St James' Court Hotel in London, UK from 14-15 June 2017 for the inaugural edition of Smithers Rapra's ENDS conference.

The European Commission began regulating electronic nicotine delivery systems as of 19 May 2014, with the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) becoming applicable to all EU member states as of 20 May 2016. Understanding how this affects your business moving forward and what you need to do to ensure compliance is just one of the areas that will be covered at ENDS this June.

What makes this conference unique is that not only will it cover the regulatory landscape; the conference will also provide attendees with the latest information on testing, standards, methods and concerns, materials and components for ENDS as well as looking at future product development.

The 2017 agenda will include presentations from:

Beryl Keeley , E-Cigarette Notification Scheme Lead, MHRA

, E-Cigarette Notification Scheme Lead, Tom Pruen, Chief Scientific Officer, ECITA

Ian Fearon , Principal Scientist and Head of Clinical Research, British American Tobacco

, Principal Scientist and Head of Clinical Research, Nele Zgavc , Programme Manager, Governance & Resilience - Healthcare, British Standards Institute

, Programme Manager, Governance & Resilience - Healthcare, Representatives from other leading industry players including Hall Analytical, ELiquid Solutions, Eos Scientific, Leadscope and bibra toxicology advice and consulting.

In addition to the informative and engaging programming, ENDS will include over eight hours of dedicated business networking time throughout the conference, as well as poster presentations from Altria.

Smithers Rapra has a long history of hosting regulatory and testing-focused conferences, such as the renowned Extractables & Leachables and Global Food Contact conferences, so attendees can be sure that ENDS will provide the most up to date and relevant information available, as well as an excellent conference experience.

For more information on ENDS, visit http://www.ends-conference.com.

Limited sponsorship and exhibition opportunities still available. For more information about sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Cherrie Keene, Business Development Manager at ckeene@smithers.com. Current sponsors and exhibitors include; ELiqud Solutions/Eos Scientific, Leadscope, Broughton Labs and Hall Analytical.

About Smithers Rapra

Smithers Rapra is a global leader in rubber, plastics and polymer testing, consulting services, conferences, training, publications and market reports, focused mainly on the medical, industrial, automotive and consumer industries.

