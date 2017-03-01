

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 28-February-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,138,028.23 10.1534



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 28,394,147.73 14.1971



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 272,723.31 17.0452



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,921,158.22 15.8739



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 28/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 475000 USD 5,002,106.60 10.5308



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1500000 USD 15,796,338.99 10.5309



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,178,198.84 12.5412



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 279,620.04 13.3152



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,109,664.32 15.4981



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,203,386.94 15.6269



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,529,756.98 10.9261



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 68,467,788.68 16.3019



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,236,702.17 17.6672



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 42,146,997.65 16.5282



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 286,273.66 13.6321



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 28/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 283,126.86 13.4822



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,199,007.37 14.4459



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,258,449.51 17.4785



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,176,207.94 15.4341



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 18,945,158.55 10.0239



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,214,304.92 17.3447



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 28/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 280,776.40 17.5485



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,396,461.87 17.5858



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 28/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,363,772.88 12.9799



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,276,415.25 17.5151



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,505,651.20 14.9689



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 450010 GBP 4,567,261.48 10.1492



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,331,170.97 17.7115



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 10500000 USD 156,039,514.70 14.8609



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,900,199.70 5.5717



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 55,079,319.56 18.8305



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,038,334.27 15.9744



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 918,581.60 14.132



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 282,075.65 17.6297



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 28/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 291,105.63 18.1941



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,546,019.25 18.1847



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,710,134.72 19.4617



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 28/02/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 62500 USD 1,000,109.55 16.0018



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/02/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 62500 USD 1,000,109.55 16.0018



