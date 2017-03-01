

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Wednesday as expectations for a March 15 FOMC hike helped weaken the euro against the dollar and U.S. President Donald Trump's much-anticipated address to both houses of Congress contained few nasty surprises.



Trump's first speech to U.S. Congress was short on details but there was a marked shift from his harsh rhetoric on illegal immigration. Trump said he is open to an immigration reform bill that could provide a pathway to legal status - but not citizenship.



Meanwhile, Eurozone manufacturing activity gathered further momentum in February but the pace of growth was slightly slower than the initial estimate, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.4 in February from 55.2 in January. This was the highest reading since April 2011 but slightly below its earlier flash estimate of 55.5. Germany's factory PMI rose to a 69-month high of 56.8, a tad below the flash reading of 57.0.



The benchmark DAX was up 140 points or 1.19 percent at 11,974 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.



Nordex shares soared 4 percent. The wind turbines maker reported that its fiscal 2016 consolidated net profit grew 82.4 percent from the previous year to 95.4 million euros.



Defense contractor Rheinmetall rallied 3.5 percent on reporting a better-than-expected 23 percent jump in fiscal 2016 earnings before interest and taxes.



Stada Arzneimittel edged up half a percent. The pharma company raised its dividend after reporting a 14 percent rise in underlying net profit for the fourth quarter.



Covestro shares plunged as much as 7 percent after Bayer said it is reducing its holding in the separately listed chemicals subsidiary.



Zalando shares tumbled 2.5 percent. The retailer reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit and warned of lower margins this year than in 2016.



