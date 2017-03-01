TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Premier Holding Corporation (OTCQB: PRHL) today reports that its subsidiary, The Power Company (TPC), has expanded its services to include all facets of energy consulting. This is demonstrated by a recent request to assist one of its largest customers, a well-known major watch manufacturer, with their expansion in Texas. The Director of Facilities reached out to TPC to help manage the construction energy needs for their newest facility. In addition to helping to manage and reduce its clients' energy expenses, TPC has strong expertise in new construction energy needs, from establishing city electrical inspections to working with city governments to ensure the proper permits are achieved.

TPC's knowledge and expertise extend well beyond the traditional energy consultant's role. As our motto of "Everything Energy" indicates, TPC works on behalf of its clients to provide a full service energy program for its clients. Cheryl Arts, Managing Partner of The Power Company, states, "We continue to expand our client base because we offer a full service energy consulting program, from securing the best rates in the industry and providing energy efficiency options to assisting clients with their energy construction needs."

Further, The Power Company was also chosen to continue to be the energy consultant for Auto Wares Companies, a multi-state group of automotive after-market products. TPC's expertise includes managing the energy needs of companies that have locations in many states and with many different utility companies. TPC has also been chosen as the energy consultant for a major frozen food manufacturer on the east coast. "Our expansion into vertical markets has allowed The Power Company to continue to grow its business not only by volume, but also by sector," adds Ms. Arts.

With these projects and more, TPC has moved from a reseller of deregulated to include all facets of energy procurement and implementation consulting.

About Premier Holding Corporation

The Company provides financial support and management expertise, which includes access to capital, financing, legal, insurance, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and management strategies. The Company's mission is to acquire clean technology companies and/or green products and services that are accretive and that can be seamlessly integrated and utilize the overall economics of such products and services for the benefit of its customers. Through subsidiaries we offer renewable energy production, energy efficiency products and services to commercial middle-market companies, Fortune 500 brands, developers and management companies of large-scale residential developments. Additional integrated business offerings include direct energy services as power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy financing and leasing of generation programs in urban and rural real estate environments, lighting efficiency systems and refrigeration systems. For more information, visit PRHL Investors Relations: www.prhlcorp.com.

About The Power Company (TPC)The Power Company USA, LLC is a professional energy services firm offering brokerage and consulting services with a progressive and unique perspective on energy management based in Chicago, Illinois. Their mission is to assist companies in reducing and managing their electricity expenses. Their diverse portfolio of energy providers, transparent pricing, and unparalleled industry experience offers customers the freedom of exploring all of their options for choosing the best plan and provider. Operating in all currently deregulated states, including Texas, New York and Illinois, TPC and its partners/suppliers have provided an invaluable service to its clients. Their team has consulted and/or serviced such prominent companies, organizations and governmental entities such as: The City of Dallas, Ralcorp, Choice Hotels, Apex Hospital Systems, Mercedes Dealerships, Leona's Restaurant Group, McDonald's, and many others. Because of the large amount of business transacted and their long-standing relationships with Regional Energy Suppliers, TPC is assured to provide the most competitive prices in the industry. For more information, visit: www.thepowercompany.com

Premier Holding Corp. Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipate," "optimistic," "intend," "will" or other similar expressions. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information



For more information, contact:

Megan Samson

(949) 260-8070

msamson@prhlcorp.com



