BT and T-Systems Partner to Optimise Global Reach for International Customers

BONN, Germany and LONDON, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

•The partnership is an extension of the agreement signed in 2016

•T-Systems' international scope will increase by 60 percent

•BT will benefit from improved network capacity utilization



BT and T-Systems today announced a partnership agreement that will enable T-Systems to offer to their customers the option of using a range of network services from BT to connect their operations all around the world. This new agreement comes just over a month after both partners announced that BT customers would be able to connect to T-Systems' data centres to access SAP cloud services.

The new partnership means that, in the future, T-Systems and BT will be able to interconnect their networks to meet the requirements of individual customers. This will allow T-Systems to increase its international reach by more than 60 percent, enabling the company to offer seamless connectivity to its international customers for specific global network services such as MPLS (Multi Protocol Label Switching)

Luis Alvarez, Global Services CEO, BT, said: "We are looking forward to working closely with T-Systems to give their customers more choices in the way they can leverage networks to accelerate their global expansion and optimise their technology investments. In addition to our existing multinational customers, this agreement will allow us to serve an extended customer base via T-Systems. This agreement will help maximise the utilisation of our existing assets and sustainably increase our own competitiveness, bringing long term benefits to BT customers as well. Coming after our recent agreement enabling our customers to access SAP services hosted in T-Systems data centres, this is a new step in the development of a mutually beneficial partnership between both companies."

Reinhard Clemens, CEO T-Systems, said: "Our international corporate customers already benefit from our powerful network. By interconnecting with BT's network, we offer our customers substantial increase in global reach. The partnership with BT is an excellent example of how T-Systems plans to work with strong partners to further drive our international business forward."

All news releases can be accessed at our web site. You can also subscribe to receive all BT announcements here and you can follow us on Twitter here.

About BT

BT's purpose is to use the power of communications to make a better world. It is one of the world's leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband, TV and internet products and services; and converged fixed-mobile products and services. BT consists of six customer-facing lines of business: Global Services, Business and Public Sector, Consumer, EE, Wholesale and Ventures, and Openreach.

For the year ended 31 March 2016[1], BT Group's reported revenue was £19,012m with reported profit before taxation of £2,907m.

British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on stock exchanges in London and New York.

[1]Theresults for the periodhave been revised to reflect the outcome of the investigation into our Italian business. Detail of whichis set out in our third quarter results announcementpublishedon27 January 2017.This financial information is unaudited.

For more information, visit http://www.btplc.com

About Deutsche Telekom:https://www.telekom.com/companyprofile

About T-Systems:T-Systems at a glance

Further information for the media at:

http://www.telekom.com/media

http://www.telekom.com/photos

http://www.twitter.com/telekom_group

http://www.instagram.com/deutschetelekom

