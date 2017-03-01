

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British manufacturing sector expanded at the slowest pace in three months in February, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procure showed Wednesday.



The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector dropped to 54.6 in February from 55.7 in January. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Moreover, the latest reading was well above its long-run average of 51.6.



Both output and new orders rose solidly in February, though the rates of expansion eased since January. New exports orders climbed for the seventh successive month.



Companies raised their staffing numbers further in February, with headcounts rising at SMEs and large-scale manufacturers.



'On the price front, input costs and output charges are still rising at near survey record rates,' Rob Dobson, Senior Economist at IHS Markit, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX