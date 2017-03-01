sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017

1,391 Euro		+0,017
+1,24 %
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
01.03.2017 | 11:46
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, March 1

1 March 2017

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, FirstGroup plc advises that as at 28 February 2017 its capital consists of 1,207,321,157 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. FirstGroup plc holds 157,229 of its ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 1,207,163,928.

The above figure of 1,207,163,928 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Laura Gairdner +44 (0)1224 650043

Company Secretarial Assistant


