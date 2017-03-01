Riga, Latvia, 2017-03-01 11:40 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statistics from the Baltic Securities Market for February 2017 are available at http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=bulletins&bb_id=306.











Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.