FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC - Half-year Report

FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC

INTERIM RESULTS

The Board of Field Systems Designs Holdings plc, a specialist installation and engineering Group providing mechanical and electrical installation and maintenance services in the water, power, waste, security, commercial and transport industries, announces its interim results for the six months to 30 November 2016.

OVERVIEW

The first six months of this financial year produced results consistent with the prior period reflecting continued improved trading conditions.

The current AMP6 (Sixth Asset Management Programme in the Water Industry) has commenced and runs for five years until April 2020. Some Water Utilities have now concluded their MEICA frameworks whereas others are only just finalising the formulation of their approach. Sales volumes were initially strong as delayed projects were finally completed and a number of early-start project works were awarded. Whilst a slight lull is now being experienced as the 2017 calendar year starts the signs are now clear that the mid-period of AMP6 should prove a busy one.

The majority of the strong opening order book came from the Energy from Waste (EfW) sector. The first half of the year saw the FSD Group working on EfW contracts across various projects using Incineration, Gasification and Biomass technologies. There has been some shift in programming of these ongoing works which will delay the timing of completion of these projects across the 2017/2018 financial years.

Gross profit margins were slightly improved from the prior period but still reflect the ongoing difficulties in recovering value from variations and programme extensions, a situation which is likely to remain all the time that significant customer-driven changes in scope and programme extensions persist.

The group financial statements for the year ended 31 May 2016 were the first financial statements to comply with FRS 102 and these interim results reflect those adjustments necessary to reflect this new accounting standard. The level of the pension fund deficit showed significant improvement in the May 2016 financial statements and has reduced to £Nil during the current period on a FRS102 accounting basis. This is an encouraging milestone, however a significant deficit remains on the more stringent actuarial valuation basis which will next be reviewed in 2018.

Operating profits improved from the comparative period and the consolidated results for the six months to 30 November 2016 show group turnover of GBP8.5million (2015 GBP8.3million) with a group profit after tax of GBP92,000 (2015 GBP68,000).

OUTLOOK

FSD's sales effort is committed to both the water sector and towards new technology sectors such as Energy for Waste and Gasification. Both new work in the EfW sector and other water frameworks continue to be pursued.

The Board expect volumes in the water sector to continue to improve, but the timing of release of EfW work is difficult to predict. The order book however remains strong and the balance sheet sound. The directors believe that the group remains well positioned for the future.

P J Haines

Managing Director

28 February 2017

FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

for the six months ended 30 November 2016

2016 2015 £'000 £'000 TURNOVER 8,473 8,311 Cost of sales (7,902) (7,819) _______ _______ GROSS PROFIT 571 492 Net operating expenses (449) (394) _______ _______ OPERATING PROFIT 122 98 Interest payable and similar charges 8 7 _______ _______ PROFIT ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAXATION 114 91 Taxation 22 23 _______ _______ PROFIT ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAXATION 92 68 ====== ====== Other comprehensive income (12) - _______ _______ TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 80 68 ====== ====== EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 1.5p 1.3p ====== ======

NOTES:

1. The directors of Field Systems Designs Holdings plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

2. This interim statement has neither been audited, nor reviewed by our auditors, Mazars LLP.

FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at 30 November 2016