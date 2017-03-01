IBA Group Selected Finalist in European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2017

PRAGUE, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The finalists for the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2017, a leading pan-European awards for ISVs, Solution Providers and Systems Integrators and their vendor and distributor partners, were announced by IT Europa. IBA Group - http://www.ibagroupit.com - submitted three projects for the awards. All the entries have been successful and are now finalists in the following ISV categories:

SaaS Solution of the Year

Information & Document Management Solution of the Year

Connected/Mobility Application Solution of the Year

Now in their 9th year, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2017 attracted more than 500 entries. More than 100 companies from 28 European countries are represented amongst the finalists. A total of 61 solution providers, 39 ISVs and 51 suppliers have made the finals. The award winners will be announced at a gala dinner and presentation ceremony to be held on March 30, 2017 in London.

The awards are given for IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues, delivering better business, a clearer understanding of data, and more efficient and profitable outcomes. The judges, with many decades of experience of IT industry involvement between them, have arrived at a list of finalists that they believe truly reflects both the strength of Europe's IT industry and many of the changes in direction occurring within it.

John Garratt, Editor of IT Europa, who heads the judges' panel says: "We have seen an even higher quality of entry this year. The fact that IT can make such a transformation in the business and organisation of so many enterprises, countries and organisations of all sizes is a tribute to the hard work that the industry puts in to effect such changes. In some ways IT transformation has been a well-kept secret and we aim to push out the core message in the coming year about just what the IT industry is capable of doing to a wider audience by highlighting some of the possibilities and potential contained in these awards."

See the list of the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2017 at http://www.iteawards.com/content/2017-finalists