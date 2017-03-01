sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 1

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transaction
EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTIP SHARE OPTIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL6,088 options exercised
£7.492,927 options sold
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume
6,088 options exercised

2,927 options sold at £7.49
e)Date of the transaction
2017-02-28
f)Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

