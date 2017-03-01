TORONTO, 2017-03-01 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (Nasdaq:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) announced today that Matthias Leube has been appointed CEO of Colliers International Deutschland GmbH. Leube succeeds Achim Degen who has led the Colliers operations in Germany and will now return to his role as the Market Leader for our important Munich office.



Leube joins from AXA Asset Managers where he was the Head of its German real estate business for the past six years and prior to that he served for eight years at Deutsche Bank as Managing Director responsible for Corporate Real Estate of the EMEA region. Mr. Leube began his career at another major commercial real estate firm where he held several senior positions over a period of 11 years. Leube will report to Chris McLernon, CEO Colliers International | EMEA.



"I am confident that Matthias Leube will have a significant impact on our future growth as CEO of Colliers International - Germany and complement our existing leadership team exceptionally well," said Mr. McLernon. "With his more than 24 years of international experience in managing and developing commercial real estate businesses, Matthias has gained a unique perspective having been on each of the advisory, corporate real estate and investment management sides of the business and will be instrumental in developing our business both in Germany and internationally in the years ahead," he concluded.



"Colliers International has an exceptionally strong reputation and proven track record in the advisory and transaction business in Germany," said Matthias Leube. "I am looking forward to leveraging our brand and global platform to further develop and expand our business with its unique entrepreneurial spirit, in-depth local knowledge and international perspective to accelerate the success of our clients and employees in the future," he concluded.



"I am extremely excited to welcome and work alongside Matthias Leube as our new CEO," said Achim Degen. "The future of Colliers has never been brighter and positioned better to leverage combined operations and expertise across Germany, Europe, and capitalize on global opportunities," he concluded.



