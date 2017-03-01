Shortly before the European Commission's final decision on the extension of existing antidumping and anti-subsidy measures against Chinese manufacturers, the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) confirmed the validity of the tariffs. Investigations in 2012 and 2013 showed Chinese solar modules being sold well below market value in Europe.

26 companies brought the action before the Court for annulment of the average duties of 47.7%. The Judges reject all of their complaints, as well as further objections to the level of import duties imposed.

According to the Judges, other potential causes of damage, such as imports from Taiwan, and the reduction of aid to certain EU countries, were sufficiently taken into account by the duties against Chinese producers. None of these factors "were considered capable of breaking the causal link established between the dumped imports originating in and consigned from China and the significant injury suffered by the EU industry," according to the judgement. The Court's statement continues, stating: "The undertakings challenging the antidumping ...

