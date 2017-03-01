sprite-preloader
WKN: 3278 ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.03.2017 | 12:04
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, March 1

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 28 February 2017 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors 0.163

AXA Prop Trust 0.149

Electra Private Equity 1.599

Mckay Securities 0.256

Alstria Office Reit- AG 0.523

Vietnam Infra (PVT EQ SH) 0.004

Contact for queries:

Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 837320


