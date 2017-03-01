Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, March 1
Fidelity Special Values PLC
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 28 February 2017 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-
Name of Security % of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors 0.163
AXA Prop Trust 0.149
Electra Private Equity 1.599
Mckay Securities 0.256
Alstria Office Reit- AG 0.523
Vietnam Infra (PVT EQ SH) 0.004
