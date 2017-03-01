UK Mortgages Ltd - Director Declaration

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

Director Declaration

1 March 2017





In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), UK Mortgages Limited (the "Company") announces that Helen Green, a non-executive director of the Company, resigned as a non-executive director of Henderson Diversified Income Limited, effective 28 February 2017.







