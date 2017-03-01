sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.03.2017
(1 Leser)
UK Mortgages Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 1

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Declaration
1 March 2017

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), UK Mortgages Limited (the "Company") announces that Helen Green, a non-executive director of the Company, resigned as a non-executive director of Henderson Diversified Income Limited, effective 28 February 2017.



Enquiries:

Company website:www.ukmortgageslimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Rebecca Booth
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745189


