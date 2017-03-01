sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.03.2017 | 12:15
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, March 1

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Voting Rights and Capital as at 28 February 2017.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR5.6.1

During the month of February 2017, Fidelity Asian Values PLC did not issue or repurchase any of its own shares.

As at 28 February 2017 Fidelity Asian Values PLC's issued share capital consists of 67,488,213 ordinary shares with voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Asian Values PLC is 67,488,213.

The above figure (67,488,213) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Asian Values PLC under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836869

1 March 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire