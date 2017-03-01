Metso Corporation: Metso's Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement for 2016 published

Metso's Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement for 2016 published

Metso Corporation's Annual Report for 2016 has been published at www.metso.com/2016 (http://www.metso.com/2016). The report includes the financial statements, annual review, corporate governance statement and sustainability supplement.

Printed copies of the financial statements and annual review will be available starting during the week of March 20th. Orders for printed copies can be placed at www.metso.com/subscriptions (http://www.metso.com/subscriptions).

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd, Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 persons in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

Further information, please contact:

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Global Communications, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212

Eeva Sipilä

Juha Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

Metso Corporate Governance Statement 2016 (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2083320/785296.pdf)

Metso Annual Review 2016 (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2083320/785295.pdf)

Metso Financial Statements 2016 (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2083320/785294.pdf)



