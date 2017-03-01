Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - By Application, Product, Propulsion System, Payload & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





The Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.25 billion by 2025. This industry report analyzes the global markets for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities.

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers.

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the market.

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends.

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players.

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

AC-CESS Co UK Ltd

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

Atlas Maridan ApS

Deep Sea Systems International (DSSI)

ECA Robotics

FMC Schilling Robotics LLC

FUGRO Subsea services

International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Kongsberg Maritime Ltd

MacArtney Underwater Technology

Mitsui Engineering and Ship Building

Phoenix international Holding Inc.

international Holding Inc. Shark Marines Technologies Inc.

Teledyne Seabotix Technologies Inc

Vehicle Control Technologies Inc

Key Topics Covered:

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lcn5l3/global_unmanned

