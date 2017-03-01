Fidelity European Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

Fidelity European Values PLC

Voting Rights and Capital as at 28 February 2017.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR5.6.1

During the month of February 2017, Fidelity European Values PLC did not repurchase any Ordinary shares into Treasury. No shares were issued.

As at 28 February 2017, Fidelity European Values PLC's issued share capital consists of 416,447,910 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 1,095,733 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity European Values PLC is 415,352,177.

The above figure (415,352,177) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity European Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

1 March 2017