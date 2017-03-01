Totalkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday 15 March 2017 at 10:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.



-o0o-



Agenda:



1. Directors' Report on the Company's activities in the past year.



1. Presentation of the revised Annual Report 2016 for adoption.



1. Resolution on appropriation of profit according to the adopted Annual Report.



1. Resolution on the discharge of the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.



1. Election of Directors. It is proposed to re-elect Michael Rasmussen, Claus E. Petersen, Søren Holm, David Hellemann, Anders Jensen, Kim Duus, Karen Frøsig, Gert Jonassen samt Petter Blondeau Rasmussen.



1. Appointment of auditors. It is proposed by the board of directors to re-elect Deloitte Statsautoriseret revisionspartnerselskab.



1. Remuneration matters, including the remuneration policy for approval.



1. Any other business.



The agenda of the Company's general meeting, proposal for updated remuneration policy as well as its Annual Report will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the general meeting.



It should be noted that Nykredit Realkredit A/S owns all the shares of the Company.



Copenhagen, 1 March 2017



Totalkredit A/S



Board of Directors



Contact:



Questions may be addressed to Jens Theil, Head of Public Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=618163