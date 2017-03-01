Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 16 March 2017 at 14:15 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.



Agenda:



1. Directors' Report on the Company's activities in the past financial year.



1. Presentation of the Annual Report 2016 for adoption and discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board.



1. Proposal for the appropriation of profit according to the adopted Annual Report.



1. Remuneration matters, including the remuneration policy for approval.



1. Proposal for change of the secondary names so that Nykredit A/S is omitted from the articles of association



1. Election of Directors. It is proposed to re-elect Steffen Kragh, Merete Eldrup, Nina Smith, Helge Leiro Baastad, Hans Bang-Hansen, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren, Bent Naur and Erling Bech Poulsen and to elect Vibeke Krag. The (re-)election of more of the candidates is conditioned on the candidate's (re-)election to the board of directors of Foreningen Nykredit. Consequently, the sole shareholder, Nykredit Holding, may submit amendments to the proposal at the general meeting.



1. Appointment of auditors. It is proposed by the board of directors to re-elect Deloitte Statsautoriseret revisionspartnerselskab in accordance with the recommendation of the audit committee. The audit committee has not been influenced by any third party and has not been subject to any agreement with any third party that limits the general meeting's election to certain auditors or firms.



1. Any other business.



The agenda of the Company's general meeting, proposal for updated remuneration policy as well as its Annual Report will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the general meeting.



It should be noted that Nykredit Holding A/S owns all the shares in the Company.



Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.



Copenhagen, 1 March 2017



Nykredit Realkredit A/S Board of Directors



Contact:



Questionsmaybe addressed to Jens Theil, Head of Public Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

