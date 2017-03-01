Nykredit Bank A/S will hold its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 15 March 2017 at 11:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.



-o0o-



Agenda:



1. The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past financial year.



2. Presentation of the audited Annual Report for approval.



3. Resolution on the discharge of the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.



4. Resolution on the appropriation of profit or cover of loss in accordance with the adopted Annual Report.



5. Remuneration matters, including the remuneration policy for approval.



6. Election of members of the Board of Directors. It is proposed to re-elect Michael Rasmussen, Søren Holm, David Hellemann, Anders Jensen and Kim Duus.



7. Appointment of auditors. It is proposed by the Board of Directors to re-elect Deloitte Statsautoriseret revisionspartnerselskab.



8. Any other business.



The agenda of the Company's general meeting, proposal for updated remuneration policy as well as its Annual Report will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the general meeting. It should be noted that Nykredit Realkredit A/S owns all the shares in the Company.



Copenhagen, 1 March 2017



Nykredit Bank A/S



Board of Directors



Contact:



Questions may be addressed to Jens Theil, Head of Public Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=618160