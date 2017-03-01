Global Fuel Dispenser Market: Shipment Volume to Cross 295,000 Units by 2024, Forecasts TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Fuel Dispensers Market for Petrol, Diesel, CNG, Compressed Hydrogen and Other Fuel Types - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2024." According to the report, the global fuel dispensers market was valued at US$ 1,835.5 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,262.9 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2016 and 2024.

Fuel dispenser is a machinery that dispenses fuel such as petrol, diesel, CNG, LPG, and others into vehicle and are mainly available in two types, suction and submersible. In suction type, the dispenser consists of motor and suction system included in their case so that the dispenser works independently. In submersible type, the dispenser do not consist of motor and suction system included in their case so the dispenser cannot work independently. Fuel dispensers market is also segmented based upon flow meter and fuel types.

In terms of flow meter, fuel dispensers are segmented into mechanical and electronic flow meters. Mechanical flow meter is the flow meter that measures the flow by using arrangement of moving parts, passing isolated specific known amount of fluid through a series of gears or chambers or by means of spinning turbine or by means of a rotor. Electronic flow meter is the flow meter that does not measure the flow of liquid by using arrangement of moving parts. They are made using electronic technology and measure the flow of liquid through representing a logical grouping of flow measurement technologies.

In terms of fuel type, fuel dispensers market is segmented into petrol, diesel, CNG, compressed hydrogen and others. Petrol is the most consumed fuel type by fuel dispensing machine. The demand for compressed hydrogen and others are also increasing. The others segment constitutes of fuel types such as LPD, biofuel, superior unleaded petrol and premium unleaded petrol.

Asia Pacific dominated the fuel dispensers market in 2015. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for automobiles in the region. Rise in population is another factor that is expected to propel the fuel dispensers market in Asia Pacific. The demand of fuel dispensers market Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Major players in the fuel dispensers market includes Tokheim Group S.A.S, Piusi S.p.A., Wayne Fueling Systems LLC, Gilbarco Inc. and others.

The fuel dispensers market has been divided into the following segments.

Fuel Dispensers Market - Type Analysis

Submersible System

Suction System

Fuel Dispensers Market - Flow Meter Analysis

Mechanical

Electronic

Fuel Dispensers Market - Fuel Type Analysis

Petrol

Diesel

CNG

Compressed Hydrogen

Others

Fuel Dispensers Market - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



