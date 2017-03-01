E-Prescribing Market Worth 1,403.2 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "E-Prescribing Market by Product (Integrated Solutions, Standalone Solutions, Service (Support, Implementation, Training, Network)), Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud, On-premise), & End User (Hospital, Office-based Physicians, Pharmacy) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 1,403.2 Million by 2021 from USD 546.5 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 137 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 188 Pages and in-depth TOC on "E-Prescribing Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/e-prescription-systems-market-910.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Various government initiatives and incentive programs, rising focus on the reduction of fraud & abuse of controlled substances, and increasing focus on reducing medical errors, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are driving the growth of the market. The increasing number of collaborations between software vendors and network providers and the vast untapped Asia-Pacific region are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the market. The rising specialty prescribing, growing consolidation in the E-Prescribing Market, growing demand for cloud-based solution are the key trends in the market.

In this report, the market is segmented based on product, delivery mode, end user, and region. This report also discusses the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for this market and its submarkets.

Speak To Analyst: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=910

In 2015, the solutions segment accounted for the largest share in the market. The large share of the solutions segment can be attributed to the growing focus on minimizing the fraud & abuse of controlled substances and increasing adoption of e-prescribing, government initiatives, & incentive programs.

In 2015, the web & cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of web & cloud-based segment can be attributed to the factor that healthcare organizations are increasingly embracing cloud-based solutions to increase the accessibility to patient records from remote locations and thereby improve workflow efficiency.

In addition, cloud-based solution can be sold on demand and fully managed by the provider; this differentiates it from traditional methods of delivery. Cloud-based services can help healthcare organizations share, integrate information from disparate locations or systems in real time, and generate a database registry. Moreover, it can free up IT staff to focus on more critical tasks, thereby increasing productivity and cost-efficiency of the organization.

Download PDF Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=910

In 2015, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of E-Prescribing Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption rate of the e-prescribing solutions by hospitals in the U.S. and Europe. In the U.S., the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act has led to the restructuring of private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid systems. The CMS incentive program reimburses physicians for using EHR (Electronic Health Records), which is encouraging the adoption of e-prescribing among physicians.

The major players in the market are Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Quality Systems, Inc. (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), RelayHealth, LLC (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (U.S.), DrFirst, Inc. (U.S.), Surescripts-RxHub, LLC (U.S.), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), eClinicalworks (U.S.), and Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S.).

Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market by Product (EHR, RIS, PACS, VNA, CPOE, mHealth, Telehealth, Healthcare analytics, Supply Chain Management, Revenue Cycle Management, CRM, Claims Management, Fraud Management) by End User (Provider, Payer ) - Global Forecast to 2020.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-it-252.html

Accountable Care Solutions Market by Product & Service (EHR, Healthcare Analytics, HIE, RCM, CDSS, Population Health, Claims Management, Care Management), Delivery mode (On-Premise, Web & Cloud), End User (Provider & Payer) - Global Forecast to 2021.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/accountable-care-solution-market-229274233.html

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Telephone No: 1-888-600-6441.

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/healthcareit

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets