BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 28 February 2017 were: 172.53p Capital only 174.16p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 600,000 ordinary shares on 21 July 2016, the Company has 68,949,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,412,261 which are held in treasury.