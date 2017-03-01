

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Co. (LOW) Wednesday said it expects 52-week fiscal 2017 earnings per share of approximately $4.64 on sales growth of approximately 5 percent and comparable sales growth of approximately 3.5 percent.



In the 53-week fiscal 2016, the company's net earnings per share were $3.47 and adjusted earnings per share of $3.99 on sales of $65 billion and comparable sales growth of 4.2 percent.



On average, 31 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.53 per share for the year on sales of $67.66 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the year 2017, the company expects to add approximately 35 home improvement and hardware stores.



Robert Niblock, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO, said, 'We've entered 2017 well-positioned to capitalize on a favorable macroeconomic backdrop for home improvement by continuing to execute on our strategies.....'



In its fourth quarter, Lowe's' net earnings surged to $663 million or $0.74 per share from net earnings of $11 million or $0.01 per share last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.86, compared to $0.59 in the fourth quarter of 2015.



Sales for the fourth quarter increased 19.2 percent to $15.8 billion from $13.2 billion last year. Comparable sales increased 5.1 percent. Comparable sales for the U.S. business increased 5.1 percent.



Analysts expected earnings of $0.79 per share on sales of $15.39 billion for the fourth quarter.



